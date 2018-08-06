Supporters say they're step closer to Chicago term limits

CHICAGO (AP) — Organizers say they have enough signatures to ask voters to consider term limits for Chicago mayors.

Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn and petition circulators say they're submitting the signatures Monday. They say they have "much more" than the 52,500 needed to get term limits on the fall ballot.

Quinn wants to limit Chicago mayors to two terms. He says term limits would give people more opportunities to run for office without having to face incumbents with large campaign funds.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is running for a third term in 2019.