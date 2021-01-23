Supporters' words may haunt Trump at impeachment trial ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and COLLEEN LONG , Associated Press Jan. 23, 2021 Updated: Jan. 23, 2021 8:53 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The words of Donald Trump supporters who are accused of participating in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot may end up being used against him in his Senate impeachment trial as he faces the charge of inciting a violent insurrection.
At least five supporters facing federal charges have suggested they were taking orders from the then-president when they marched on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 to challenge the certification of Joe Biden's election win. But now those comments, captured in interviews with reporters and federal agents, are likely to take center stage as Democrats lay out their case. It's the first time a former president will face such charges after leaving office.
