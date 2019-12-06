https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Supreme-Court-keeps-federal-executions-on-hold-14888469.php
Supreme Court keeps federal executions on hold
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday blocked the Trump administration from re-starting federal executions next week after a 16-year break.
The justices denied the administration's plea to undo a lower court ruling in favor of inmates who have been given execution dates. The first of those had been scheduled for Monday, with a second set for Friday. Two more inmates had been given execution dates in January.
