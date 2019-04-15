Supreme Court rejects death row appeal over anti-gay juror

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is again rejecting a gay death row inmate's appeal that claims jurors in South Dakota were biased against him because of his sexual orientation.

The justices did not comment on Monday in leaving in place the death sentence for Charles Rhines.

Rhines was convicted in the stabbing death of a doughnut shop employee in Rapid City, South Dakota, in 1992. His appeal followed the high court's 2017 ruling that evidence of racial bias in the jury room allows a judge to consider setting aside a verdict.

Rhines claimed one juror said Rhines should not be sentenced to life in prison because he is gay and would be housed with other men.

The justices rejected a similar appeal from Rhines last year.