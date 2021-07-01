Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld voting restrictions in Arizona in a decision that could make it harder to challenge other voting limits put in place by Republican lawmakers following last year's elections.
The court, by a conservative-majority 6-3 vote, reversed a lower court ruling in deciding that Arizona’s regulations on who can return early ballots for another person and for the state's refusal to count ballots cast in the wrong precinct are not racially discriminatory.