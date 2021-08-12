Survey shows where residents want affordable housing in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — Residents want affordable housing in Fairfield Woods and Brookelawn, but not as much in Southport, Lake Hills, Greenfield Hill and the university area, according to a recent survey.
Fairfield’s Affordable Housing Committee members have recently taken a deeper dive into the results generated from last month’s housing survey. Over the course of six weeks, the committee collected information on how the community feels about current affordable housing issues and options on how to fix the problems. The survey was answered by nearly 1,170 residents.