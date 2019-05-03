Suspect at large after armed robbery in Fairfield

FILE PHOTO FILE PHOTO Photo: Tara O'Neill / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Tara O'Neill / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Suspect at large after armed robbery in Fairfield 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Town police are investigating after man robbed a local restaurant Thursday night.

The Fairfield Police Emergency Communications Center got a 911 call from the Subway restaurant at 709 Post Road around 7:25 p.m., reporting an armed robbery that just took place.

The suspect — who police said was described as “a black male wearing a black beanie-style hat, a dark colored jacket and blue jeans” — showed a black gun during the robbery. Police said the suspect took cash from the register, but did not disclose how much, before taking off running east on Post Road.

Police said no one was injured. The suspect has not been apprehended.

The Fairfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau continues to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 203-254-4840.