Suspect dead, deputy wounded in West Virginia shooting

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy was wounded and a suspect died in a shooting Thursday in West Virginia, officials said.

The Raleigh County deputy's name wasn't released. The sheriff's office said he was being treated at a hospital.

The suspect's name also wasn't released, and no information was provided about the details of the incident.

The sheriff's office and the West Virginia State Police are investigating.