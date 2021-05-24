Suspect in court after fire destroys re-created cabin May 24, 2021 Updated: May 24, 2021 4:52 p.m.
1 of8 Clarksville Fire Department firefighters work the scene of a fire that destroyed the George Rogers Clark home site in Clarksville, Ind., Thursday, May 20, 2021. The cabin was built 20 years ago as a recreation of the home where Revolutionary War figure Clark spent his retirement years in southern Indiana. Firefighters called Thursday evening to the Falls of the Ohio State Park found the building fully engulfed in flames, said Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs. (Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via AP) Sam Upshaw Jr./AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Clarksville Fire Department firefighters work the scene of a fire that destroyed the George Rogers Clark home site in Clarksville, Ind., Thursday, May 20, 2021. The cabin was built 20 years ago as a recreation of the home where Revolutionary War figure Clark spent his retirement years in southern Indiana. Several agencies are investigating the fire’s cause, including the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office. (Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via AP) Sam Upshaw Jr./AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Clarksville Fire Department firefighters work the scene of a fire that destroyed the George Rogers Clark home site in Clarksville, Ind., Thursday, May 20, 2021. A fire has destroyed the cabin built 20 years ago as a recreation of the home where Revolutionary War figure Clark spent his retirement years in southern Indiana. Firefighters called Thursday evening to the Falls of the Ohio State Park found the building fully engulfed in flames, said Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs. (Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via AP) Sam Upshaw Jr./AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Clarksville Fire Department firefighters work at the scene of a fire that destroyed the George Rogers Clark home site in Clarksville, Ind., Thursday, May 20, 2021. The cabin was built 20 years ago as a recreation of the home where Revolutionary War figure Clark spent his retirement years in southern Indiana. Several agencies are investigating the fire’s cause, including the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office. (Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via AP) Sam Upshaw Jr./AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 The charred remains of the George Rogers Clark home site in Clarksville, Ind., following a fire on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The cabin was built 20 years ago as a recreation of the home where Revolutionary War figure Clark spent his retirement years in southern Indiana. Several agencies are investigating the fire’s cause, including the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office. (Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via AP) Sam Upshaw Jr./AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man appeared in court Monday to face a charge he set a fire that destroyed a cabin built as a re-creation of the home where Revolutionary War figure George Rogers Clark spent his retirement years in southern Indiana.
Appearing via Zoom, Jason Fosse, 36, of Clarksville shook his head as Clark Circuit Judge Vicki Carmichael read an arson charge against him and entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, the News and Tribune reported. Bond was set at $25,000 court cash, which means he must post 10% to be released. A public defender will be appointed to represent him.