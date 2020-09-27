Suspect in getaway vehicle strikes 2 Peoria police officers

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — A shoplifting suspect has been arrested after hitting two Peoria police officers with his vehicle while trying to make a getaway, authorities said.

Police said 40-year-old Gabriel Brandin of Avondale has been booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, unlawful flight, endangerment, shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence.

Officers responded to a Walmart in Peoria about 7 p.m. Saturday after a store employee called to report a shoplifter.

Arriving officers tried to detain the suspect in the store’s parking lot, but he got into his car and put it in reverse.

Police said the car’s doors were open, striking two officers.

According to police, the front passenger-side door hit one officer so hard that it could no longer close.

But police said the two officers suffered only minor injuries and the suspect was later located and arrested and identified as Brandin.

It was unclear Sunday if Brandin has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.