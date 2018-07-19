Suspect shoots officers in Poplar Bluff; both are OK

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — A police detective and an official with the U.S. Marshals Service are recovering after being shot by a suspect in southeast Missouri.

KFVS-TV reports that the officers went to an apartment in Poplar Bluff Thursday to arrest a man wanted on a warrant. When the officers entered the apartment, the suspect began shooting.

Poplar Bluff detective Corey Mitchell was struck in the arm. He was taken to a hospital with what authorities describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

The Marshals Service officer's body armor stopped bullets from causing injury.

After the shootings the suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment with a woman. He surrendered after a short standoff. Formal charges have not been filed.

Poplar Bluff, with about 17,000 residents, is 190 miles south of St. Louis.

