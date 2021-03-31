Suspect sought in attack on Asian American woman in NYC MICHAEL R. SISAK, Associated Press March 31, 2021 Updated: March 31, 2021 1:50 a.m.
1 of8 New York City Police Department Officer Rodney Hierro, right, keeps an eye on pedestrians and vendors along a busy section of Main Street in Flushing, a largely Asian American neighborhood, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York. Police have stepped up patrols in the neighborhood amid a rash of anti-Asian violence across the United States. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 New York Police Department Officer Rodney Hierro keeps an eye on pedestrians walking on Main Street in Flushing, a heavily Asian neighborhood, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York. A vicious attack on an Asian American woman Monday near New York City's Times Square is drawing widespread condemnation and raising alarms about the failure of bystanders to intervene amid a rash of anti-Asian violence across the U.S. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 New York Police Department Officer Joanna Derkacz keeps an eye on pedestrians passing her on a busy stretch of Main Street in Flushing, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York. Police have stepped up patrols in the largely Asian neighborhood in the wake of Monday's vicious attack on a 65 year-old Asian woman in midtown Manhattan during which no bystanders intervened to help. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 This image taken from surveillance video provided by the New York City Police Department shows a person of interest in connection with an assault of an Asian American woman, Monday, March 29, 2021, in New York. The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the man. (Courtesy of New York Police Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 This image taken from surveillance video provided by the New York City Police Department shows a person of interest in connection with an assault of an Asian American woman, Monday, March 29, 2021, in New York. The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the man. (Courtesy of New York Police Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities searching for a man who viciously attacked an Asian American woman near New York City’s Times Square are asking the public for help — not only in locating the suspect, but also in doing its part to disrupt further assaults.
Police on Tuesday blanketed the midtown Manhattan neighborhood with wanted posters and offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of the man seen on surveillance video Monday brutalizing the woman as she walked to church.
Written By
MICHAEL R. SISAK