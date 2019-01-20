https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Suspect-sought-in-statue-damage-at-Buddhist-temple-13548288.php
Suspect sought in statue damage at Buddhist temple
NEW YORK (AP) — Police are looking for a man accused of damaging multiple statues at a Buddhist temple.
Authorities say the man entered the Chinese Buddhist Temple on 39th Avenue in Queens around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
He then threw a large concrete stone at the statues, causing the damage.
Police say the man then fled.
