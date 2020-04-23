Suspect wounded in shooting with Virginia State Police

BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — A suspect shot by a Virginia State Police trooper during a chase was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Wednesday, the agency said.

Daniel Ira Newman, 48, refused to pull over during an early morning traffic stop in Bedford and later hit two law enforcement vehicles, news outlets quoted State Police as saying.

Newman got out of his car and pointed a gun at a trooper, who fired his weapon in return, according to the agency. No officers were injured.

Authorities did not identify the trooper, but said they were placed on administrative leave as State Police’s Bureau of Investigation reviewed the shooting.

Charges against Newman were pending Wednesday, news outlets reported.