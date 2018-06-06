Suspected shoplifters arrested, have multiple outstanding warrants





FAIRFIELD — Two Bridgeport men, with eight outstanding arrest warrants between them, were picked up when they tried to steal shrimp and garlic from Stop & Shop on Kings Highway Cutoff on Tuesday.

John Alvarez, 30, of Hanover Street, and Jose Valentin, 24, of Myrtle Avenue, were charged with sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny when they allegedly left the grocery store with $162 in unpaid shrimp and garlic. Alvarez was also charged with interfering with an officer when he ran from police in the parking lot.

According to police, both men have extensive criminal histories and each had four outstanding warrants for failure to appear and failure to respond.

Alvarez was held on bonds totaling $26,200 and Valentin was held on bonds totaling $51,150. Both are scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on June 19.