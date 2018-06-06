Suspension sought of West Virginia Supreme Court justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A commission has recommended the immediate suspension of West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry over allegations that include repeatedly lying and using his office for private gain.

The state Judicial Investigation Commission filed a complaint with the state Supreme Court on Wednesday. It says there is probable cause to believe Loughry violated several judicial codes of conduct.

The complaint says Loughry repeatedly denied involvement in the renovation of his office even though Supreme Court records show he had a heavy hand in the work.

It also says Loughry kept secret a December federal subpoena served on the Supreme Court. Loughry was replaced as chief justice in February after the justices received another subpoena and found out about the first one.

Loughry didn't immediately return a telephone message Wednesday.