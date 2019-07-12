Swimmer rescued from Ash Creek in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — A 15-year-old male was pulled from Ash Creek on Thursday evening, July 11. After a successful water rescue, he remained in critical condition.

According to Lt. Robert Smith, the Fairfield Emergency Dispatch Center received a call around 6 p.m. on Thursday reporting that a swimmer was in distress in the Ash Creek area. The Fairfield Police Department responded and spotted the teenager underwater. They directed the Fire Department and fire boats to the victim, and the fire units entered the water and successfully removed him.

Fire personnel performed lifesaving procedures, and the victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was reported in critical condition.

According to Capt. Robert Kalamaras, the scene was turned over to the Fairfield Police Department, who determined that four juveniles had entered Ash Creek on the Bridgeport side, and the incident was isolated to the area under Bridgeport’s jurisdiction. Bridgeport Police took over the investigation.

Bridgeport Police spokesman Capt. Brian Fitzgerald said the four boys went into the water from the peninsula at St. Mary’s By the Sea, adjacent to Fairfield.

“The males were overcome by the incoming tide that created a current in that area,” Fitzgerald said. “Three males were able to make it back to shore. A fourth male was rescued by a Fairfield Police marine unit and transported to the gas dock in Fairfield.”

