Swimmers, surfers warned as high surf pounds California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — High surf will pound much of the Southern California coast and beachgoers are warned of dangerous waves and rip currents.
The National Weather Service says waves starting Wednesday could top 6 feet (1.8 meters) along beaches in Los Angeles and Orange counties.
Swimmers and surfers are urged to stay near lifeguards and never turn their backs on the ocean.
A beach hazards statement — which is just below a more serious high surf warning — will stand through late Friday.
Forecasters say hot temperatures are expected across greater Los Angeles.
