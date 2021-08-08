Swiss protest court ruling reducing rapist's sentence

BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of people protested Sunday in front of a Swiss appeals court that had last month reduced the prison sentence of a rapist, arguing that the rape lasted only 11 minutes and that the victim had not been severely injured, local media reported.

The mainly female protesters in front of the Basel courthouse held up banners and shouted “11 minutes are 11 minutes too much!" They decried the court's ruling which had lowered the 33-year-old defendant's prison sentence from 4 years and three months to three years, the online news site 20minuten.ch reported.