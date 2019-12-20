Switzerland shuts down 47-year-old nuclear power plant

Exterior view of the Muehleberg nuclear power plant in Muehleberg, Switzerland, Friday, 20 Dec. 2019. Switzerland is shutting down one of its oldest nuclear power plants after 47 years of operation. The Muehleberg Nuclear Power Plant near the capital Bern is being taken off the grid shortly after noon Friday.

BERLIN (AP) — Switzerland has begun shutting down one of its oldest nuclear power plants after 47 years of operation.

The Muehleberg Nuclear Power Plant about 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of the capital Bern will be taken off the grid shortly after noon Friday.

Operator BKW said it plans to begin dismantling the plant in January, a process that will take until 2034 and is estimated to cost 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.1 billion).

Muehleberg is the smallest of Switzerland's four remaining nuclear power plants.