Syracuse woman dies after being struck by truck on I-90

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police say a 24-year-old woman has died and another person is injured after they were struck by a truck on Interstate 90 in Madison County east of Syracuse.

Authorities say Grace Wilson and 21-year-old James Bowen, both of Syracuse, were hit just before 1 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 270 in the town of Sullivan.

According to state police, the two were struck as they stood in the roadway.

Their vehicle was stopped in the westbound driving lane. Authorities say the truck was traveling in the passing lane.

Wilson was pronounced dead at Upstate University Hospital. Bowen was in critical condition.

The truck driver and another passenger who had remained in the stopped vehicle were not injured.

The incident is under investigation.