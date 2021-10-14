Syrian allies vow response to Israeli strike, also blame US

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria's defense ministry said on Thursday that one of its soldiers has been killed and three injured in an overnight Israeli airstrike on a telecommunication tower in the central province of Homs.

A military official said the strike shortly before midnight in the Palmyra region hit the tower and some posts around it. The official did not identify the targets further. Syrian air defenses were activated to respond to the incoming missiles, which the defense ministry said originated from the Tanf region in southeast Syria.