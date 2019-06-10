TSA finds loaded gun at checkpoint at Boston's Logan Airport

BOSTON (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration says its officers found a loaded handgun in a North Carolina man's luggage at Boston's Logan International Airport over the weekend.

The TSA in an emailed statement says the .380 caliber handgun loaded with eight bullets was spotted Sunday when the man's belongings entered the X-ray machine. He told officials he forgot he had his gun with him.

Massachusetts State Police questioned the man, issued him a summons, and allowed him to fly, without the gun. His name was not made public.

The TSA has now found seven guns at Logan checkpoints this year.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared.