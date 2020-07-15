By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the

Republican runoff primary for U.S. House District 35.

TP PR Hayward Sharon
Bexar 143 34 1,758 1,480
Caldwell 17 4 130 120
Comal 8 1 248 487
Guadalupe 6 6 247 547
Hays 31 11 726 728
Travis 45 10 430 618
Totals 250 66 3,539 3,980

