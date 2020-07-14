https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/TX-GOP-StHou-Contested-15407559.php
TX-GOP-StHou-Contested
0 of 75 precincts - 0 percent
Flynn (i) 0 - 0 percent
Slaton 0 - 0 percent
0 of 51 precincts - 0 percent
Garrett 0 - 0 percent
Vasut 0 - 0 percent
0 of 42 precincts - 0 percent
Jetton 0 - 0 percent
Morgan 0 - 0 percent
0 of 74 precincts - 0 percent
Isaac 0 - 0 percent
Wymore 0 - 0 percent
0 of 41 precincts - 0 percent
Berry 0 - 0 percent
Fleck 0 - 0 percent
0 of 62 precincts - 0 percent
Sheffield (i) 0 - 0 percent
Slawson 0 - 0 percent
0 of 101 precincts - 0 percent
Francis 0 - 0 percent
Rogers 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 07-14-2020 12:43
View Comments