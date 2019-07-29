Tacoma hospital project needs rezoning, permits to advance

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A 105-bed behavioral health hospital planned for Tacoma is waiting on permits and a rezoning action to move forward.

The News Tribune reported Sunday that the city needs to rezone the land proposed for the Tacoma Behavioral Healthcare Hospital to a low density multiple family dwelling district.

The Signature Healthcare Services hospital also requires a conditional-use permit and other approvals.

Residents expressed safety concerns about the project at a public hearing earlier this month.

The California-based company says residents' "concerns about escape or danger to the community are reasonable" but unlikely.

It says the hospital would also hire a third-party vendor to conduct background checks of staff.

