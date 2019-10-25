Tacoma train derailment spills soybeans

SEATTLE (AP) — A freight train derailment on the Tacoma waterfront dumped a ton of soybeans along the tracks.

Gus Melonas of the BNSF Railroad told KOMO four cars loaded with soybeans derailed at about 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

Two of the cars remained upright and two others landed on their sides, spilling tons of soybeans along the tracks.

The train was heading to a facility to unload when the derailment happened. No one was injured.

Melonas said investigators are still trying to determine what caused the cars to go off the tracks.