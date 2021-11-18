Taiwan deploys advanced F-16V fighter jets amid China threat HUIZHONG WU and JOHNSON LAI, Associated Press Nov. 18, 2021 Updated: Nov. 18, 2021 12:29 a.m.
CHIAYI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has deployed the most advanced version of the F-16 fighter jet in its air force, as the self-ruled island steps up its defense capabilities in the face of continuing threats from China, which claims it as part of its territory.
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen commissioned into service 64 upgraded F-16V fighter jets at an air force base in Chiayi on Thursday. The aircraft represent part of Taiwan's total 141 F-16 A/B jets, an older model from the 1990s that will be completely retrofitted by the end of 2023.
Written By
HUIZHONG WU and JOHNSON LAI