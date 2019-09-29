Taj Mahal headlining blues and gospel fest in Mississippi

CARROLLTON, Miss. (AP) — Acclaimed guitarist and singer Taj Mahal is headlining a blues and gospel festival in Mississippi, and organizers say he chose the list of performers.

The Mississippi John Hurt Homecoming Festival is Oct. 5 and 6 in Carroll County.

Hurt was born in Mississippi in 1893 and started playing guitar as a child. He worked on farms and for the railroad and had a brief recording career before the Depression. He became famous in folk music circles a few years before he died in 1966.

His granddaughter, Mary Frances Hurt-Wright, is president of the foundation organizing the festival.

She tells the Greenwood Commonwealth that Mahal was 19 when he met her grandfather at a folk music festival in Newport, Rhode Island. Hurt became a mentor, teaching Mahal about the music business.