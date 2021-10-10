Taliban says US will provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan KATHY GANNON, Associated Press Oct. 10, 2021 Updated: Oct. 10, 2021 3:51 p.m.
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the country's new Taliban rulers, the Taliban said Sunday.
The statement came at the end of the first direct talks between the former foes since the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops at the end of August.