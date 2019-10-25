Talks continue after Montana mine shuttered in dispute

FILE - In this April 4, 2013 file photo, a truck carrying 250 tons of coal hauls the fuel to the surface of the Spring Creek mine near Decker, Mont. The mine has been indefinitely shuttered by its new owners from the Navajo Nation in a dispute over whether it should be immune from some environmental regulations. less FILE - In this April 4, 2013 file photo, a truck carrying 250 tons of coal hauls the fuel to the surface of the Spring Creek mine near Decker, Mont. The mine has been indefinitely shuttered by its new owners ... more Photo: Matthew Brown, AP Photo: Matthew Brown, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Talks continue after Montana mine shuttered in dispute 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Negotiations are due to resume Friday in a legal dispute between Montana regulators and a Navajo Nation-owned company that prompted the closure of one of the largest coal mines in the U.S.

State officials said they were optimistic on reaching a deal with the Navajo Transitional Energy Company.

The company took over the 275-worker Spring Creek Mine near the Montana-Wyoming border this week after acquiring it in a bankruptcy sale.

The company shut down the mine Thursday when state officials said they wouldn't approve operations unless the company waives its immunity as a sovereign tribal entity.

Waiving immunity would allow the company to be sued over future environmental violations or mine reclamation costs.

Company representatives say they won't agree to a full waiver of their treaty rights.