Talks on government shutdown continue on Sunday

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, left, Vice President Mike Pence, White House legislative affairs aide Ja'Ron Smith, followed by White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, and others, walk down the steps of the Eisenhower Executive Office building, on the White House complex, after a meeting with staff members of House and Senate leadership, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House officials and congressional aides are returning Sunday to talks on how to get government reopened, though they wrapped up the first round of weekend talks without a breakthrough.

President Donald Trump tweeted: "Not much headway made today." The president later tweeted that he planned to go to his retreat at Camp David, Maryland, on Sunday morning to discuss borders security and other topics with senior staff at a separate meeting.

Democrats agreed there had been little movement Saturday, saying the White House did not budge on the president's key demand, $5.6 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.