Talks under way on fix to gerrymandered Ohio Statehouse maps JULIE CARR SMYTH, Associated Press Jan. 22, 2022 Updated: Jan. 22, 2022 12:19 p.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrats bolstered by a high court victory this month appeared to dig in their heels Saturday against another round of gerrymandered legislative maps in Ohio.
The state's bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission repeatedly recessed for long stretches ahead of a midnight deadline set by its members to hash out a compromise that satisfies members of both parties.
