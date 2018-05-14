Tanker carrying oil burns near downtown Mobile, Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities had to shut down ramps on Interstate 10 in Mobile, Alabama, after a tank truck carrying oil crashed and burned near downtown.

Thick, black smoke billowed over the scene after the wrecked occurred Monday. Authorities shut down two ramps, but traffic creeped by on the highway after the flames were out.

It's unclear what caused the crash, and the whereabouts of the truck driver weren't immediately known.

A spokesman for Mobile Fire and Rescue says it's not clear how much oil the vehicle was carrying.