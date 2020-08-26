Man shot and wounded in Tennessee as officers seek fugitive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A fugitive task force in Tennessee shot and wounded a man on Tuesday as officers were looking for a suspect on a first-degree murder warrant, authorities said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the person, who was not the fugitive, was shot near a gas station in Memphis and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man has not been identified and the races of those involved were not immediately released.

Officers tried to surround a vehicle believed to be connected to the murder suspect, the TBI said. The driver backed up and rammed nearby vehicles several times, and a marshal fired at the man, striking him, according to the law enforcement agency. The man then ran across the street, where officers arrested him.

Agents learned the vehicle was recently reported as stolen, police said.

TBI said an officer with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force shot the man. No officers were hurt in the shooting. It took place in south Memphis, about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from Elvis Presley's Graceland.

TBI investigates police shootings in Shelby County and other Tennessee counties at the request of the district attorney.

The fugitive task force operates in Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana.