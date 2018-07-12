Task force wants to hear from residents about sustainability

FAIRFIELD — How important is community sustainability and environmental preservation to you?

The Sustainable Fairfield Task Force — formerly the Clean Energy Task Force — would like to know and is urging residents to take its online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/FairfieldGreen.

Task force member Jim Marren said sustainability is about managing a community’s growth, safeguarding the health of its environment, ensuring reliability and economical use of natural resources and preserving the quality of life. “It’s a big, important focus for Fairfield,” Marren said. “So, the Sustainable Fairfield Task Force really wanted to learn more about how residents view the effort and how we can help people get even more involved day-to-day in building a sustainable Fairfield.”

Marren said they have already received responses from hundreds of residents but want to hear from as many people as possible. “The survey will remain open for a few more weeks, so there is still time to participate,” he said.

The survey, which takes about 5 minutes to complete, asks questions to help find out what residents know about the town’s sustainability efforts, and how important community sustainability and environmental preservation is to them. It also asks what steps individuals have taken to “maintain an environmentally conscious lifestyle, or what steps they plan on taking over the next 12 months.

“The questions were designed by our group with input from other residents interested in Fairfield’s sustainability initiatives,” Marren said. “We tried to cover a lot of ground in not-very-many questions so that the survey would be quick and easy for residents to take.” He said the first selectman’s officer was helpful in developing and launching the survey.

Once the results are compiled, Marren said they will be shared with the town. The task force, he said, will use the findings to help residents learn more about the town’s efforts, and “why it’s critical for everyone to keep sustainability top-of-mind every day.”

