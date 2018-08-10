Tax dollars off-limits for sex-harassment settlements

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Using tax dollars to settle sexual harassment claims is illegal under a law Gov. Bruce Rauner signed.

Rauner acted Friday on the plan by Republican Rep. David McSweeney of Barrington Hills and Democratic Sen. Tom Cullerton of Villa Park. They pushed it after the resurgence of the #MeToo anti-harassment movement last fall.

Harassment complaints felled powerful men in entertainment, politics and the media. Media reports revealed that several congressmen had used tax dollars to quiet complaints.

McSweeney says there's no record of public settlements involving Illinois lawmakers. But he and Cullerton wanted to prevent it.

Complaints of sexual harassment or misconduct since last fall have led to an Illinois senator's defeat, a House member losing his leadership position and the resignation of another state representative.

The bill was HB4243 .