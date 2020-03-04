Teacher wins Democratic city council primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A teacher at a city school has won the Democratic primary for a seat on the Providence City Council.

John Goncalves, a fourth-grade teacher and diversity coordinator at the independent Wheeler School, won the special election primary Tuesday to represent Ward 1.

Goncalves, 28, got 708 votes, Nick Cicchitelli received 286 and Anthony Santurri got 194, according to unofficial results from the Providence Board of Canvassers.

The seat has been vacant Councilman Seth Yurdin resigned in January after 13 years.

“This campaign from the very beginning had the slogan of ‘community first,‘” Goncalves said in a statement. “This is the spirit that is needed to do the next step of enacting real change in Providence. I am looking forward to bringing our ‘community first’ campaign to City Hall.”

No Republicans entered the race, so Goncalves will be unopposed in the general election on April 7.