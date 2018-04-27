https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Tech-woes-cause-early-close-for-Toronto-Stock-12869896.php
Tech woes cause early close for Toronto Stock Market
Updated 3:34 pm, Friday, April 27, 2018
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Stock Exchange and Montreal Exchange have shut down early for the day as a result of technical problems that began at about 2 p.m.
The Toronto-based company that owns the exchanges announced the unusual decision through Twitter.
A spokeswoman for the Toronto-based TMX Group said the company is investigating the cause of the disruption. The first tweet was sent out about 2 p.m., with two hours remaining in the normal trading day.
A later update said TMX had decided to shut down all markets for the remainder of the day and apologized for the inconvenience.
