HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The attorneys for a 19-year-old charged with capital murder in the slaying of an Alabama sheriff are seeking youthful-offender status, which would limit any prison time to a maximum of three years.

William Chase Johnson, who is the son of a sheriff’s deputy in a county next to where the slaying took place, has a court hearing scheduled for next Monday, the Montgomery Advertiser reported Tuesday.