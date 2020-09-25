Teen and 2 men killed in Westchester rollover accident

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (AP) — Two young men and a 16-year-old girl were killed early Friday when the car they were riding in rolled over on a Westchester County highway.

The car rolled in the center lane of the Cross County Parkway at about 2:30 a.m. The two men, aged 22 and 24, and the teenager are believed to be from the Bronx, police said.

The 21-year-old driver was hospitalized with a hand injury.