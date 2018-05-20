Teen boy, another person badly hurt in North Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old boy has been critically injured and another person has suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash in North Las Vegas.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash late Saturday was possibly impaired.

The vehicle also was speeding and witnesses told police the driver ran a red light and the car slammed into another vehicle.

Police say two people were in each vehicle and all four were transported to hospitals.

The name of the critically injured teenage boy and other person with life-threatening injuries haven't been released.