Teen caught with revolver at Roanoke airport

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration says a 17-year-old was stopped at an airport security checkpoint in Virginia with a revolver in his carry-on bag.

A TSA spokeswoman said in a news release Saturday that an officer staffing the checkpoint X-ray monitor on Friday detected the .39-caliber revolver, which was not loaded.

TSA officials notified airport police, who confiscated the handgun and detained the teen for questioning.

Individuals who bring firearms to security checkpoints are subject to federal civil penalties of up to $13,000. According to the news release, a typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900.

The release didn't say whether the teen will face a penalty.