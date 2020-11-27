Teen charged with felony DUI in crash that kills passenger

POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — An 18-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence in a Thanksgiving crash that killed one of his passengers, South Carolina troopers said.

Justin Fowler's pickup truck ran off the right side of a small rural Anderson County road, then struck a tree and a fence around 8 p.m. Thursday, state Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller said.

Four people were in the truck. The front seat passenger was trapped in the wreckage and died at the hospital after being cut from the truck, Miller said.

A passenger in the back seat was hurt. Neither of them were wearing seatbelts, Miller said.

Fowler was not injured, He is charged with felony driving under the influence causing death and felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.

The name of the person killed has not been released.