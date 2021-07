CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A 17-year-old Tampa-area boy received five years probation Monday after he pleaded guilty to causing the death of teenage girl in a November boating crash.

Gavin Johnston of Largo pleaded guilty to vessel homicide in adult court for the Nov. 1 crash that killed Rachel Herring, 16, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Johnston, Herring and other teens had been at a Halloween party when they left and took the boat out on the Intercoastal Waterway.