Teen in critical condition from water tower fall
Published 11:48 am, Sunday, May 20, 2018
YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts teenager is suffering life-threatening injuries following a fall from a water tower on Cape Cod.
The Cape Cod Times reports the unidentified teen was seriously injured Saturday when he fell as much as 75 feet from a water storage tank in Yarmouth.
Rescuers responded to a report of a fall shortly before 6 p.m.
Fire officials say the teenager is in serious condition.
Yarmouth police are unsure of how he was able to gain access to the water tower and continue to investigate.
Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com
