Teen killed, 5 others hurt in Missouri boating crash

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old girl was killed and five others were injured when two boats collided in southeast Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Sunday night when a boater veered into the path of another vessel on the Black River about 8 miles (12.87 kilometers) north of Poplar Bluff. Three of the victims were flown from the scene, and the others were transported in ambulances.

The girl who died was identified as Cali Murphy, of Poplar Bluff. The patrol classified the injuries of four of the survivors as serious.