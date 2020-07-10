Teen pleads guilty in crash that killed Tennessee officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A teenage driver has pleaded guilty to charges in a crash that killed a Tennessee police officer.

Jayona Brown, 18, entered the plea Thursday to vehicular homicide, felony aggravated assault, evading arrest and driving without a license in Davidson County Criminal Court, news outlets reported.

Police said Brown sped through a blinking red light while fleeing an attempted traffic stop in July 2019 and crashed into Metro Nashville Police Officer John Anderson's cruiser at an intersection. Anderson's cruiser went into a utility pole and caught fire. Anderson, 28, died at the scene.

Anderson was traveling 71 mph with his blue lights flashing in response to an unrelated call, police said.