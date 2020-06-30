Teen pleads guilty to killing 2, trial moves to second phase

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A teen has pleaded guilty to killing his grandparents in the Fox Valley, but a trial will be held to determine if he should be held responsible due to his mental condition at the time of the deaths.

Alexander Kraus, 18, entered the plea to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Dennis and Letha Kraus on April 14, 2019, at their Grand Chute home.

According to the criminal complaint, Kraus admitted to shooting his grandparents but a motive was not disclosed.

Kraus maintains he is not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. A jury will decide if he had a mental disease, and, if so, if he lacked the capacity to conform his behavior to the law, WLUK-TV reports.

Kraus could be committed to a psychiatric facility if a jury determines he meets those conditions. If a jury determines he was not mentally ill at the time, he would face two life prison terms.

A trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 16.