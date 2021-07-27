Teen shot by police was driving car with pellet gun inside JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER, Associated Press July 27, 2021 Updated: July 27, 2021 11:51 p.m.
CORRECTS SPELLING OF FIRST NAME TO ZACKARY INSTEAD OF ZACHARY - Honolulu Police Officers Geoffrey Thom, right, Christopher Fredeluces, second from right, and Zackary Ah Nee, third from right, sit in Judge William Domingo's courtroom before a preliminary trial begins, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Honolulu.
Judge William Domingo presides over a preliminary hearing as he hears from witnesses to determine whether there is probable cause for murder and attempted murder charges against three Honolulu police officers in a shooting that killed a 16-year-old Micronesian boy, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Honolulu.
Supporters of three Honolulu police officers charged with murder and attempted murder in a shooting that killed a 16-year-old Micronesian boy wave flags that read "Back Dah Blue" outside a courthouse on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Honolulu.
Honolulu police Sgt. Adam Lipka listens to questions from defense attorney Richard Sing, reflected in the plexiglass barrier, in the district courtroom of Judge William M. Domingo during the third day of preliminary hearings for three Honolulu police officers in the killing of Iremamber Sykap, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Honolulu.
6 of6
HONOLULU (AP) — A pellet gun that looked like a firearm was found in a car driven by a 16-year-old boy in Hawaii, a police evidence specialist testified Tuesday in an ongoing hearing to determine whether there is probable cause of murder and attempted murder charges against three officers in the teen's shooting death.
A judge began hearing testimony from witnesses last week about the April 5 shooting that killed Iremamber Sykap. Authorities said he was driving a stolen car linked to an armed robbery, burglary, purse-snatching and car theft. Sykap led officers on a chase immediately before the shooting, police said.
